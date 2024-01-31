Police are looking for four suspects who allegedly robbed a jewelry store at Yorkdale mall Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a call for a robbery in the area of Yorkdale Road and Dufferin Street at 8:44 p.m.

Police said a gun was reportedly seen during the robbery. When officers arrived, the suspects had fled.

It was not immediately known what was taken during the incident.

Police have limited descriptions of the suspects. One wore a black hoodie, grey pants, black shoes and black and red knapsack. Another suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

The third suspect had on a black hoodie, white shirt, dark pants and black shoes. The final suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, black shoes and black pants.

This was not the first time robbers targeted a jewelry store at the mall. In December, four suspects smashed glass display cases and stole jewelry from a Cartier store.