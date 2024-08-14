Police are searching for a male suspect in connection with two separate sexual assaults on York Region public transit this month.

In a release issued on Wednesday, York Regional Police (YRP) said the first incident took place on a bus in Vaughan on Aug. 2.

The second incident happened five days later, on Aug. 7. Police say it took place on a bus in Newmarket.

In both instances, a suspect sexually assaulted another rider, they said.

On Wednesday, investigators released an image of the suspect. He is described as a man between 30 to 40 years old with light brown skin, a thin build and long eyelashes. Police say he is approximately five-foot-five and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask, a beige button up shirt, black pants, black shoes, and was carrying a nylon duffle bag.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071.