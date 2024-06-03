Police have identified and are working to locate one of two men allegedly involved in a violent armed robbery that injured two women in Hamilton.

The incident happened last Thursday at an apartment building at 175 Hunter St., east of Queen Street East.

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said at about 8:30 p.m. they were dispatched to that address after receiving multiple 911 calls for a disturbance involving two armed males who were reportedly in the hallway trying to break in to a unit.

Police said that a female victim was also in the hallway “screaming and covered in blood.”

At the scene, officers found a woman in her 40s with a “significant laceration” on her forehead, which they said was caused by being hit with a gun. She was taken to the hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been released, police said.

Investigators said that a woman in her 70s intervened during the incident to help the initial victim. They said that the suspects allegedly robbed her of her cell phone, causing her to sustain a minor injury.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot.

A warrant has now been issued for the arrest of 23-year-old Hamilton resident Alexander La, who is facing several charges including one count each of robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to order, and two counts of fail to comply with probation.

Police said that La should be considered armed and dangerous and are urging anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

The identity of the second suspect is still unknown at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Catherine Lockley and/or Det. Const. Ruth Gill at 905-546-3833, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.