Hamilton police are asking for help finding a man who was a victim of a serious assault in the city Wednesday morning, saying they are concerned for his safety.

Police said officers were called to the Parkdale Avenue North and Melvin Avenue area just before 11 a.m. for an assault.

When they arrived, the victim had already left the scene, police said. They have not been able to locate him and are now concerned for his health and well-being.

Police said they believe the victim suffered a serious injury. He has been identified as 30-year-old Cody Comeau.

He is described as five-foot-10 and weighs about 140 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing a grey hooded sweater, dark grey shorts and black running shoes.

Police also released a photo of Comeau in an effort to locate him.

They noted that a suspect had been taken into custody, and there are no concerns for public safety.

They are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Comeau to contact Detective Sergeant Candace Culp at 905-546-2907, Division Two Patrol Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.