Police are searching for a man who was stabbed during a fight in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon.

Police said the stabbing happened in the area of Peter and Adelaide streets just after 2 p.m.

Two people were fighting, police said, when one of them brandished a knife and stabbed the other.

Before officers arrived, the victim had already fled the area, police said. They are now looking for him as they are concerned for his safety.

Police have released a photo of the victim, seeking the public’s help identifying him.

He is described as six-foot-tall with a slim build and short black braided hair. He was wearing blue jogging pants and a black sweater.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).