Kawartha Lakes police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Lindsay on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Draven Graham was last seen on Queen Street at 3 p.m.

Graham is described as four feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and dark jogging pants.

“Draven is autistic, may hide and not respond when called,” police said.

Police are asking residents to check their property, backyards and outbuildings.

“Emergency Services are using all resources to search the area of Queen St. N., east of the Scugog River, by foot, boat, drone and helicopter,” police said.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call police at 705-324-5252.