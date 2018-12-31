

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto police say that they are concerned about the safety of a 68-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who has been missing since this afternoon.

Mary Connolly, 68, was last seen near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 4 p.m.

In a news release issued on Monday evening, police appealed to the public for any information about Connolly’s whereabouts.

She is described as white, about five-foot-two with brown hair and was last seen wearing a three-quarter-length black winter jacket, turquoise sweater, grey pants and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).