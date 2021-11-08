Peel Regional Police have set up a command post as they search for an elderly woman who has been missing since this morning.

Police said 84-year-old Djurdja Vidic was last seen at 9:30 a.m. in the Bough Beeches Boulevard and Rathburn Road area in Mississauga.

She was reported missing several hours later at around 1:15 p.m.

Police said they are concerned for her safety and have set up a command postat Garnetwood Park near Burnhamthorpe and Mill roads as they continue to search for her.

She was wearing a light grey hat with a black pattern, a grey jacket, grey pants and black shoes when she was last seen.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.