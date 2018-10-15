

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police are searching for a missing Burlington man and his 11-month-old son, who were last seen early Monday morning.

Police say Shane Wall, 32, and his son Jacob Antunes-Wall were last seen at around 4:34 a.m.

According to police, Wall is believed to be driving a grey 2007 Acura RDX SUV with the licence plate number CDPF-919.

Both the father and son and believed to be wearing dress attire and Wall was wearing a light-green suit jacket and pants.

Wall has been described as approximately six-foot-one and 180 pounds with light-brown, medium-length hair.

The child is approximately 25 pounds with light-brown hair.

Investigators say they are concerned for the safety of the father and child and police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts or the whereabouts of their vehicle to contact Halton Regional Police.