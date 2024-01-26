York Regional Police are searching for a missing vulnerable elderly couple last seen in Vaughan on Thursday.

Police say Olga and Jovan Velanovska were last spotted in the area of Weston and Rutherford roads at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. They were driving a 2016 silver Nissan Rogue at the time they were last seen, police said.

“Their family has not heard from them and have not been able to contact them,” police said in a news release issued Friday morning. “Police and family are concerned for their well-being.”

Olga, 83, has been described by police as four-feet, eight inches tall, about 200 pounds, and has short, silver hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white, flower-patterned t-shirt, a long-sleeved blue and brown jacket, flip-flops with socks, and black pants. Police said the woman walks with a cane.

Jovan, 84, is about five-feet, five inches tall and 225 pounds. Police said he has short, silver hair that is parted to one side, a silver moustache, and brown eyes.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7441, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips,” the news release read.