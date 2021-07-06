Durham Regional Police Services (DRPS) are searching for a missing man from Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences who was last seen Monday evening.

Dexter Bailey, described by police as vulnerable, was reported as fleeing from the centre on foot at approximately 7:35 p.m on June 5. Police say he has not been heard from since.

DRPS say that Bailey may become aggressive when confronted and are advising members of the public to not approach him, but to call police if they encounter him instead.

Bailey is described by DRPS as a Black male, 35 years, heavy build, approximately 300 lbs, 5’8” tall. He is said to have been wearing a grey t-shirt, grey track pants, a black hoodie and white and grey shoes.

Police are asking anyone who knows the location of this missing person to contact their local police service. DRPS can be reached at 1-888-579-1520.