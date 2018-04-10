

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have set up a command post as they search for a missing six-year-old girl who was last seen in the care of a guardian at her home in Scarborough.

Jasmine Williamson was at a building on Gilder Drive near Eglinton and Midland Avenues

Const. David Hopkinson says that Willamson was put to bed by the guardian at around 1 a.m. and was subsequently reported missing at around 7:40 a.m. after that guardian woke up and was unable to find her.

She is described as about four-foot-six, 65 lbs. with a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing grey pants and white and green pajamas.

“What has us troubled is of course her age,” Hopkinson told CP24 on Tuesday morning. “She is not prepared for the weather, she does not have a coat and I don’t believe she has shoes. We have a lot of officers that have flooded the area and are searching for her right now.”

Hopkinson said he doesn’t believe there is “any history” with regards to the girl wandering away from home in the past.

He said that police do not have any information that the girl is in “imminent danger” and therefore cannot issue an Amber Alert despite mounting concerns over her whereabouts.

“For an Amber Alert to be issued we have to have information that she has been abducted and is in imminent danger,” he said. “We don’t have that. We are still working on all that has happened throughout the night. Officers are on scene. There are some that are investigating and most of them are searching for this little girl in the neighbourhood.”

Search concentrated inside building

The command post has been set up in the building where the girl was last seen.

Hopkinson said that police have been unable to determine whether the girl left the building through surveillance footage or other means and have been concentrating a “significant portion” of their search inside the premises for that reason.

“It may seem like it is just a building and you just need a couple officers but it is sometimes difficult to get into certain areas of the building,” he said. “We have to find a caretaker to open up different rooms and get us into places that maybe a six-year-old would find interesting. There will be garages, there will be cars, there is a fair amount of ground to cover.”