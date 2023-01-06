Police searching for source of suds spewing from Mississauga sewers
Suds can be seen streaming from sewers at a Mississauga intersection above. (Peel Regional Police)
Share:
Published Friday, January 6, 2023 8:45PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 6, 2023 8:45PM EST
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street West in Mississauga due to a large quantity of suds spewing out of nearby sewers.
A video shared by Peel Regional Police (PRP) Friday evening of the “foam party” shows bubbles spurting from a sewer grate and streaming down the road.
“It’s not actually a foam party so please avoid the intersection while we figure out the problem,” they said.
While a laundromat is located in the area, it is unclear if it is connected to the incident, police said.
Roads in the area remain closed as officers try to determine the source of the suds.