Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street West in Mississauga due to a large quantity of suds spewing out of nearby sewers.

A video shared by Peel Regional Police (PRP) Friday evening of the “foam party” shows bubbles spurting from a sewer grate and streaming down the road.

DANGEROUS CONDITION/FOAM PARTY: ��



-Dixie Rd/Dundas Street E #Mississauga

-Suds coming from sewers in the area

-Lane reductions and closures

-PR230006322

-It’s not actually a foam party so please avoid the intersection while we figure out the problem. pic.twitter.com/bNdQlxYXah — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 7, 2023

“It’s not actually a foam party so please avoid the intersection while we figure out the problem,” they said.

While a laundromat is located in the area, it is unclear if it is connected to the incident, police said.

Roads in the area remain closed as officers try to determine the source of the suds.