

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are appealing for information after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at a house party in Oshawa over the weekend.

Police were called to a large fight outside a home on Hillrise Street at around 1 a.m. on July 1.

A teenage boy was found suffering from minor stab wounds and he was taken to hospital to be treated.

Officers searched the area, but were not able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male standing around five-foot-eight. He was wearing black clothing and was armed with a large knife, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.