Toronto police are looking for a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in North York on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street at 9 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found out that the suspect had allegedly shot one person in the arm and fled the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect and the victim are known to each other but did not elaborate on their relationship.

On Wednesday, police released a photo of the suspect, 23-year-old Musab Mohamed, asking for the public’s help locating him.

He is wanted for discharging a firearm with intent to wound, aggravated assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm and uttering threats.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.