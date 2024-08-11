Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a restaurant in the Beaches.

The incident occurred at a restaurant near Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8.

According to police, the suspect became involved in a verbal altercation with the victim and made racial slurs toward them. Police said the suspect then assaulted the victim with "an object" before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as being around 60 years old, standing five-foot-seven, with a thin build. He was wearing a blue sweater, khaki shorts, a baseball cap and white running shoes. He was carrying a black bucket and a black shopping trolley.

Police have also released an image of the suspect and say they are treating the incident as a suspected hate motivated offence.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to police or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.