Police searching for suspect after victim shot, stabbed in Toronto's east end
Published Thursday, February 10, 2022 5:33AM EST
Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a person was shot and stabbed in the east end Wednesday night.
At around 11:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the area of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue.
A man entered a residence and shot a victim inside, police said.
The suspect fled the scene and reportedly returned to stab the victim, according to police.
The victim was found with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are searching the area for the suspect.
No suspect description has been released.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.