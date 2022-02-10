Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a person was shot and stabbed in the east end Wednesday night.

At around 11:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the area of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue.

A man entered a residence and shot a victim inside, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and reportedly returned to stab the victim, according to police.

The victim was found with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching the area for the suspect.

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.