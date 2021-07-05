York Regional Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly followed a woman into her place of work in Vaughan on Sunday.

Police said they responded to a call at a mall on Bass Pro Mills Drive at approximately 6:15 p.m.

At that time, police said a woman reported that an unknown male suspect had followed her into a store where she is employed. He remained in the store until it closed while the victim hid in the back room, police said.

The woman attempted to leave the store and observed the suspect waiting at the bus stop, police said.

The suspect then saw the victim and allegedly began walking towards her. She ran back into the mall and called police.

According to police, this is not the first time the victim has been approached by the suspect.

Three weeks ago, police said the same suspect approached the victim at a bus terminal and asked for directions. After providing the man with the information, the woman then reportedly left the area in the opposite direction.

The woman said she was followed by the suspect. She ran in an effort to lose him, police said.

Investigators issued images of the suspect in a news release Monday.

He is described by police as white, approximately five-foot-10-inches tall with a medium build and short dark brown hair and beard.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white T-shirt, dark grey board shorts, a black mask and a black backpack.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.