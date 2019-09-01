Police searching for suspects after banquet hall stabbing in Vaughan
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 6:49AM EDT
Police are searching for suspects after a stabbing at a banquet hall in Vaughan late Saturday night.
The stabbing took place in the vicinity of Jane Street and Langstaff Road at around 11:30 p.m.
A male victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result.
Reports from the scene suggest that he was stabbed in the back.
Police have not released any information about suspects at this time.