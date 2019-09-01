

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after a stabbing at a banquet hall in Vaughan late Saturday night.

The stabbing took place in the vicinity of Jane Street and Langstaff Road at around 11:30 p.m.

A male victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result.

Reports from the scene suggest that he was stabbed in the back.

Police have not released any information about suspects at this time.