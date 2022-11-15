York Regional Police are searching for multiple armed suspects after two separate home invasion robberies in Markham this week.

The first incident happened on Nov. 14 at a home on Taurasi Court.

Police say officers responded to a call just after 5 a.m. and learned that an hour prior, three suspects forced their way into the home through the back door.

Two of the suspects were armed with handguns, while the third was armed with a hammer, according to police.

The suspects reportedly stole cash and other property and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The second incident happened a day later on Nov. 15 at a home on Hollingham Road.

Police say they responded to a call at around 3:30 a.m. and the victim told officers that four masked suspects smashed through a back door and demanded money. Two of the suspects were reportedly armed with handguns and another was armed with a hatchet.

Police say the suspects stole several items from the home and fled the scene in a vehicle.

There were no reported injuries in either incident.

Investigators say they are working to determine if the incidents are linked, however no arrests have been made and no further suspect information has been released.

“York Regional Police wants to remind our citizens to always keep your doors locked and consider installing a loud, audible alarm system in your home. We also do not recommend keeping large quantities of cash or valuables in your home. We encourage citizens to report any incidents of home invasions as quickly as possible,” YRP said in a press release.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.