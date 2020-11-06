Police are searching for the driver of a white transport truck involved in a hit-and-run in Vaughan Friday afternoon that left a male pedestrian dead.

York Regional Police Sgt. Andy Pattenden said officers were called to the intersection of New Huntington Drive and Zenway Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m.

Pattenden said preliminary information suggests a large white truck travelling south on New Huntington Drive made a turn on to Zenway Boulevard and struck a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck fled the area following the collision, Pattenden said.

“The truck driver may not have even known they struck a pedestrian,” he said. "We're appealing to the driver of the truck…if that's you, please contact a lawyer and turn yourself right away," he said.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation.

Pattenden said they are canvassing businesses in the area for surveillance video.

"I do know that there's some with some pretty good video surveillance systems. Hopefully, that's going to be very helpful in this investigation," he said.

Pattenden is appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident to contact them.