Toronto police are looking for people involved in a shooting in North York Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the area of Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent, north of Eglinton Avenue East around 9:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police said two people were reportedly shooting at each other, and one of them was struck. Both individuals then got into their cars and fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they located shell casings as well as a car with bullet holes.

Police said they are searching for the victim who was believed to be hit by a bullet.