Police searching for victim, suspect after shooting outside of Shoppers Drug Mart in North York
At around 2:25 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in front of a Shoppers Drug Mart in a plaza at Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 3:08PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 3, 2020 4:00PM EST
Toronto police are looking for people involved in a shooting outside of a Shoppers Drug Mart in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.
At around 2:25 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in front of a drug store in a plaza at Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.
A suspect reportedly approached a vehicle and shot a man multiple times, police say.
The suspect fled the scene in a black SUV.
The male victim ran away on foot, police say.
Police have located a vehicle with bullet holes at the scene.
Bullet holes were also located in the windows of a store in the plaza.
Police are searching the area.
This is a developing news story.