Toronto police are looking for people involved in a shooting outside of a Shoppers Drug Mart in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:25 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in front of a drug store in a plaza at Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

A suspect reportedly approached a vehicle and shot a man multiple times, police say.

The suspect fled the scene in a black SUV.

The male victim ran away on foot, police say.

Police have located a vehicle with bullet holes at the scene.

Bullet holes were also located in the windows of a store in the plaza.

Police are searching the area.

This is a developing news story.