Police searching for vulnerable 12-year-old child in Mississauga
A missing 12-year-old child last seen in Mississauga on Thursday night is shown. (Peel Regional Police)
Published Friday, December 22, 2023 9:37AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 22, 2023 9:45AM EST
Peel police say that they are concerned for the well-being of a missing 12-year-old child who hasn’t been seen since Thursday night.
Police say that 12-year old Ethan was last seen at his residence in the area of Parkerhill Road and Dundas Street West in Mississauga at around 8:30 p.m.
He is described as four-foot-eleven and weighing 106 pounds with a medium build and curly black hair that goes below the shoulders. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with red trim inside the hood, a blue T-shirt, dark coloured pants with red markings on the outside and black and red high top Nike running shoes.
Police are describing Ethan as “vulnerable.”
A command post is being set up in the neighbourhood as police search for him.