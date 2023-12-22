Peel police say that they are concerned for the well-being of a missing 12-year-old child who hasn’t been seen since Thursday night.

Police say that 12-year old Ethan was last seen at his residence in the area of Parkerhill Road and Dundas Street West in Mississauga at around 8:30 p.m.

He is described as four-foot-eleven and weighing 106 pounds with a medium build and curly black hair that goes below the shoulders. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with red trim inside the hood, a blue T-shirt, dark coloured pants with red markings on the outside and black and red high top Nike running shoes.

Police are describing Ethan as “vulnerable.”

A command post is being set up in the neighbourhood as police search for him.