York Regional Police (YRP) are seeking witnesses and information following a collision in Vaughan on Sunday that left a 68-year-old woman dead.

Police were called to the area of Highway 7 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard at around 3:45 p.m. for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers learned after arriving on scene that a 68-year-old Toronto woman had been struck by a red Chevrolet van.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, an 82-year-old woman, remained at the scene and suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to contact the YRP Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.