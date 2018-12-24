

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have set up a command post as they search for a woman who went missing near the Leaside area Sunday.

Stella Wong, 45, was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Crothers Woods Trail, near Redway Road.

Police said she was with a companion and they became separated.

Police said they are very concerned for her safety because she was in a wooded area and temperatures would have been below zero overnight.

Wong is described as standing five-foot-five with a slim build and black hair. She was wearing a purple coat, black leggings and brown boots.

Officers have set up a command post at a Loblaw’s near the spot where Wong was last seen.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.