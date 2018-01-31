

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Investigators searching properties linked to accused serial killer Bruce McArthur have expanded their search to areas east of the city.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday, Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga would not confirm what specific properties would be searched today but confirmed that the list of potential crimes scenes is growing.

Idsinga said that investigators recently seized a planter from a home on Balmoral Avenue in Toronto’s Deer Park neighbourhood but would not say what was inside.

Vian Ewart, a resident of Balmoral Avenue, said multiple people along the street used McArthur's landscaping services and he said would often see McArthur tending to the properties in the spring and the fall.

On Sunday, Ewart said he saw police searching the area with the assistance of the K9 unit.

“I’m sure everybody is fairly shocked,” he said. “He seemed to be a nice man.”

At a news conference on Monday, Idsinga said police had identified approximately 30 properties across Toronto with ties to the 66-year-old landscaper, who has now been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Salim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick.

He said that unidentified remains belonging to at least three people had been found in some of the planters on the properties under investigation. While he could not say exactly how many victims will ultimately be identified in the case, Idsinga said he expects the number will rise.

He added that about a dozen planters had been taken to be processed by forensic teams.

Police are encouraging any homeowners who hired McArthur for his landscaping services to reach out to police so their properties can be searched.

When asked about the amount of police resources that have been dedicated to the McArthur case, Idsinga responded, “Everything we have.”

“We have approximately 12 people just on the project team but we also have involved forensic investigators, K9 units, divisional personnel to guard crime scenes,” he said at the news conference this week.

“Obviously the city of Toronto has never seen anything like this.”