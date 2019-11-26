

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have released the name of a 34-year-old woman suspected of stealing two poppy donation boxes from a store in Brampton earlier this month.

The thefts occurred at around 2:50 p.m. on Nov. 10 at a store in the vicinity of Peel Centre Drive.

Police say that the two donations boxes that were allegedly stolen by the suspect contained about $200 in cash.

Sindi Ingram, of no fixed address, is wanted for theft under $5,000. Police say that Ingram also has three other outstanding warrants for theft, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

She is described as white, with a medium build, dark brown hair and a distinctive mark on the left side of her face.