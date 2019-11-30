

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for four suspects who allegedly forced their way inside a shuttered Hudson’s Bay store at Sherway Gardens Mall and then ransacked the jewellery cases inside.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Police say that the suspects smashed the front doors to the store and then proceeded to smash several jewellery display cases, making off with a quantity of watches and other jewellery.

They are believed to have fled the area in dark-coloured Volkswagon Jetta , police say.

One of the suspects has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Winn, of no fixed address. He is wanted for break and enter commit and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The identity of the other suspects is not known, though police have released surveillance images of all three.

The second suspect is described as male, between the ages of 18 and 25, about five-foot-eight and 160 lbs. with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, green camouflage track pants, red running shoes, and a "NY" Yankees baseball hat.

The third suspect is a male. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a white stripe across the chest and back, a red baseball hat, dark pants, and dark shoes.

The fourth suspect is a male. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, dark shoes, and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).