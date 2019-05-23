

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they want to speak with two people who intervened to stop an assault in Yorkville last June but then left before officers arrived at the scene.

According to police, a man was walking in the vicinity of Bloor and Bay streets at around 11:30 p.m. on June 22, 2018 when he became involve in altercation with two male suspects.

Police say that the suspects punched the man but the assault was later stopped when two passersby intervened.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that investigators still want to speak with those individuals after they left the scene before officers could speak with them.

Police also released a brief description of the two suspects in the assault. The first suspect is described as white, 25 to 30 years old, about five-foot-ten and 170 to 180 lbs. with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt. The second suspect is described as white, 25 to 30 years old, about six-foot-two and 170 to 180 lbs. with short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).