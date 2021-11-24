Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole a dog in the city's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Police said a woman tied up her 12-year-old Chihuahua mix named Spencer outside a store in the area of Dundas Street West and Dovercourt Road around 10 a.m. before going inside to shop.

"Within minutes, a man picked up this dog and left in an eastbound direction on Dundas Street West," Const. Alex Li said.

On Wednesday evening, police released images of the suspect as well as the dog.

Spencer is described as brown and tan in colour and weighs 27 pounds. He was wearing a black leash with blue paw prints.

The suspect is described as in his early 30s, unshaven with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-coloured sweater with the word Ecko on the chest, dark-coloured sweatpants, black baseball cap with a white decal. He was carrying a black duffel bag.

"It's a crime of opportunity. And oftentimes, people seize that moment where this pet is left unattended to make good their escape with the animal," Li said.

"As a pet owner, I can understand that it's devastating to them and anyone that's a pet owner."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).