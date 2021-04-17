Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a boy in Etobicoke.

Police say the boy was riding his bicycle on a pathway in the Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West area on Saturday when a man approached him.

The man allegedly lured the boy into a wooded area and sexually assaulted him.

Police say the suspect fled into the wooded area heading east.

The man is described as in his early 20s, tall, and has medium length blonde hair with bangs.

Police say he was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.