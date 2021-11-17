Peel police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with the attempted abduction of a child in Mississauga earlier this week.

Police said an 11-year-old girl was walking near Delle Donne and Camberwell drives, south of Britannia Road West, on Monday between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. when she was approached by a vehicle.

An unknown man exited the vehicle, police said, and tried to force the girl into his vehicle.

Police said the girl was able to break free and flee the area.

On Wednesday, police released a description of the suspect. He stands six-foot-two, weighs 175 pounds, with a medium build and short black hair. Police said he was wearing a black bomber-style jacket and a black toque.

The vehicle he used is described as a small, black, four-door sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 1133, the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 extension 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).