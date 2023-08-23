Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery and assault at an east-end store last weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues on Saturday just before 6 a.m.

They arrived to learn that a suspect entered a store and allegedly concealed merchandise in a bag.

Police said the suspect then assaulted a person in the store, throwing an object at them.

He fled the area shortly.

On Wednesday, police released a photo of the suspect, who is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build, short black hair, moustache and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a light-coloured sweater, white pants and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.