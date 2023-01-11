Toronto police have released the photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in East York on New Year’s Day.

The incident occurred near Woodbine and Mortimer Avenues shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Police said two people got into an altercation, and one ended up stabbing the other multiple times.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

On Wednesday, police appealed for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. She is described as between 25 and 30 years old, five-foot-four, with a medium build and blonde dreadlocks.

Police said they do not have a description of what she was wearing at the time of the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.