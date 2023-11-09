Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a TTC passenger while on board a bus on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the area of Kipling and Dixon avenues shortly before 1:30 p.m. for a sexual assault call.

The suspect allegedly got on a TTC bus and sat close to the victim. When the passenger seated beside the victim left, the suspect asked if he could sit next to them.

Police said the suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

In addition to the photo, police also released a description of the suspect. He is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, five-foot-three, with a medium build, short black hair that is balding on the top, and a black moustache.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black coat, beige shirt, black pants, black running shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who can identify the suspect and has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.