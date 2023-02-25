Toronto police have released photos of a man sought after a woman was sexually assaulted downtown earlier this month.

Police said a woman was in the King Street West and Bathurst area on the evening of Feb. 8 when a man approached and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

On Saturday, police published the suspect’s photo in an effort to identify and locate him.

He is described as five-foot-ten, weighs between 175 to 200 pounds, with a medium build. Police said he was last seen wearing navy blue pants with a large white stripe down the sides, a black hooded sweater, a grey neck warmer, a black balaclava, a black fur-lined style winter hat and work boots.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.