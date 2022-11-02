Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman on a TTC subway train.

Police said the alleged incident happened on the morning of Oct. 22.

A woman was onboard a Line 2 subway train travelling between Jane Station and Woodbine Station when a man sat beside her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday, police released images of the suspect taken from the train’s surveillance cameras.

He is described as between 18 and 20 years old, five-foot-seven to five-foot-eight and weighs 145 pounds to 160 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a Blue Jays logo, a black jacket, a black sweater, black pants, grey and white shoes, and a brown camouflage Reebok backpack.

Police urge anyone who can identify the suspect to contact investigators at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).