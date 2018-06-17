

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was struck and killed by a subway train at Pape Station after accidently falling onto the track on Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 8:40 p.m.

Police say that they have been unable to identify the woman, as she was not in possession of any identification at the time.

They say that she is 25 to 30 years old, white, about five-foot-four and 145 lbs with shoulder-length light brown and auburn coloured hair and a tattoo on her left shoulder of the word “Love.” She was wearing a black tank top, black tights and black high-heeled shoes with laced straps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).