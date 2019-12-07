

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Toronto man wanted in a mischief, harassment, and threatening death investigation.

Investigators did not provide any details on the case.

Lucas Dwayne Hayden, 37, is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

He is described as five-foot-eleven, weighs 220 pounds, with a short hair and goatee.

If seen, do not approach and contact 911, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers.