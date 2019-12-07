Police seek help in locating man wanted in threatening death investigation
Police are looking for Lucas Dwayne Hayden, 37, wanted in threatening death investigation. (Provided)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 7, 2019 4:28PM EST
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Toronto man wanted in a mischief, harassment, and threatening death investigation.
Investigators did not provide any details on the case.
Lucas Dwayne Hayden, 37, is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
He is described as five-foot-eleven, weighs 220 pounds, with a short hair and goatee.
If seen, do not approach and contact 911, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers.