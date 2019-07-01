

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they are searching for the family of a woman who was left with life-altering injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Wychwood neighbourhood on Monday morning.

The female pedestrian was in the St. Clair and Oakwood avenues area when she was hit by the vehicle at around 7:20 a.m.

Police say that they have been unable to ascertain the identity of the woman and are facing a language barrier in communicating with her.

She is described as Asian, 60 to 70 years old, 90 to 100 lbs. and about five-feet to five-foot-four. She was wearing dark brown corduroy pants and white and blue striped shirt and black walking style running shoes with white socks.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.