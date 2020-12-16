Toronto police have issued a public safety alert in connection with “suspicious incidents” on a school property in Scarborough.

On Dec. 14, at around 4 p.m., a man was on school property in the area of Oasis Boulevard and Seasons Drive, police said.

Police did not identify which school the man was at or the nature of the suspicious incidents.

The same man allegedly attended the school almost a month earlier on Nov. 24 for unknown reasons and was asked to leave by staff, according to police.

The man is described as between 20 and 30 years old, six-feet tall, with black hair and unshaven. He was last seen wearing an olive green Roots hoodie and matching pants.

On Wednesday, police released an image of the man.

Police are asking anyone with information about the individual to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).