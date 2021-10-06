Halton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspicious man seen interacting with young children at an elementary school in Burlington.

Police said a man was seen at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary School, near Walkers Line and Dundas Street, last month on two occasions.

The first incident was on Sept. 23, at around 10:30 a.m., when he was seen on the school’s property interacting and possibly taking photos of a group of children with his cell phone.

The man was confronted by school staff and left the area on a bike.

The second incident was a week later on Sept. 30 when the same man was seen on the property interacting and possibly taking photos of children at approximately 12:40 p.m.

He was confronted by school staff again and left the area on foot.

Witnesses described the man as Asian, approximately 60 years old, standing at five-foot-eight-inches tall, with a slim build and dark, graying hair.

On Sept. 23, he was wearing a light grey jacket with bulging pockets and was riding a blue bike.

In the second incident, he was wearing a grey pullover sweatshirt, a black baseball cap with a white emblem on the back, light-coloured framed glasses and white earbuds. He also had a large black cellphone.

Police are looking to identify the man and are asking anyone with information or dash-camera footage of the area from the time of the incidents to contact Detective Constable Dave Griffiths at 905-825-4777 ext. 2350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.