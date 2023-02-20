Police in South Simcoe are appealing for witnesses and information after a motorist drove their vehicle into a house in Bradford-West Gwillimbury.

The collision happened on Sunday.

South Simcoe Police Service said that at about 6:20 p.m. that evening officers responded to a call for a vehicle that had left the road and struck a house near Rogers Trail and Vipond Way.

The 65-year-old male driver was taken to hospital in critical condition.

No one inside the home was injured.

South Simcoe police are urging anyone who saw what happened or anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.