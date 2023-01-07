Peel police are looking for information about a shooting that happened early morning on Christmas Eve in Mississauga.

It happened at around 5:20 a.m., near The Queensway west of Confederation Parkway, police said.

Peel Regional Police are looking for the driver of a black 2015-2022 Ford F150 with the driver’s side headlight “burned out.”

No information has been shared about the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have video footage of the incident is asked to call investigators at 905-453-3311, ext. 1133. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at peelcrimestoppers.ca.