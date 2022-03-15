Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for information after shots were fired at a vehicle on Highway 400 near Barrie on Sunday night.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident happened on the southbound lanes of the highway between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Schmidt said one person was driving on the highway between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road when they heard popping noises as two vehicles sped by.

The driver later inspected their vehicle and found bullet holes, Schmidt said, adding that investigators also discovered bullet fragments inside the vehicle.

"We don't know whether the vehicle that was struck was targeted or as a result of random shooting or maybe a victim of wrong place at the wrong time," he said.

"The two vehicles that sped by in that area at the time were reported as an SUV and a sedan with no other description."

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777.