Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who allegedly exposed himself to women on TTC vehicles on at least two separate occasions last month.

The first incident happened on board a TTC bus in the Henderson and Steeles avenues areas just before 9 a.m. on April 3.

Police say that two women were seating next to one another when a male suspect exposed himself to them and proceeded to commit an indecent act. The man then got off the bus at Finch Bus Terminal, police say.

The second incident took place on a subway train between Finch and North York Centre stations about two weeks later on April 17.

Police say that the suspect, who is believed to be the same, exposed himself to a woman at around 8:30 a.m. while the train was headed southbound.

He then got off the train at North York Centre Station.

He is described as 30 to 35 years old with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue face mask, blue pants and a blue puffer jacket with a white collared shirt underneath.

Police are urging anyone with information about the man’s identity to come forward.