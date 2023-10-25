Police seek man who allegedly accelerated through crowded Brampton parking lot while fleeing officers
Gurprit Singh is wanted by Peel police.
Brooklyn Connolly, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2023 3:14PM EDT
Police have issued a warrant for a Brampton man who they say accelerated through a crowded parking lot while fleeing officers over the weekend.
Peel police say that officers were first dispatched to a call for “vehicles driving erratically” in the College Plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue and McLaughlin Road at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
When police arrived on scene they observed the driver of a Black Jeep Wrangler allegedly preforming several reckless maneuvers while endangering pedestrians in the area.
Police say that after a brief interaction with officers the driver sped away from the scene, while accelerating through the crowded parking lot in a dangerous manner and hitting a stop sign.
A suspect, identified as 26-year-old Brampton resident Gurprit Singh is wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing a peace officer and flight from a peace officer.
Anyone with information regarding Singh’s whereabouts is urged to contact investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121 ext. 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.