Police seek missing man, 50, last seen in Mississauga
Lindor Ahmetaj, 50, is shown in a handout image from Peel Regional Police. (PRP)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 11:02PM EST
Police are looking for a 50-year-old man last seen last Tuesday in Mississauga’s Burnhamthorpe neighbourhood.
Lindor Ahmetaj, 50, was last seen in the area of Bridgewood Drive and Bloor Street West at about 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 26.
Peel Regional Police say Ahmetaj likes to visit coffee shops along Bloor Street West in Mississauga and sometimes visits Woodbine Casino.
He is described as a white male, about five-feet-nine inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with a light complexion.
He was a scar spanning from his left ear to the top of his head.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233.