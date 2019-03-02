

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are looking for a 50-year-old man last seen last Tuesday in Mississauga’s Burnhamthorpe neighbourhood.

Lindor Ahmetaj, 50, was last seen in the area of Bridgewood Drive and Bloor Street West at about 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Peel Regional Police say Ahmetaj likes to visit coffee shops along Bloor Street West in Mississauga and sometimes visits Woodbine Casino.

He is described as a white male, about five-feet-nine inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with a light complexion.

He was a scar spanning from his left ear to the top of his head.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233.