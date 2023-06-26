Peel Regional Police are requesting the public’s assistance concerning a recent shooting in Mississauga.

Police say the shooting occurred on Saturday at approximately 1:35 a.m., near the corner of Britannia Road North and Creditview Road. A 26-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to a trauma centre, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have been in the area or collected dash cam footage to contact Peel Regional Police. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.